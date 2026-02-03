Adam Hollier steps out of Secretary of State race, seeks Michigan Senate seat instead

Democrat Adam Hollier has suspended his campaign for Michigan Secretary of State and is instead running for Michigan state Senate District 3.

Hollier made the announcement Tuesday, saying he wanted to "step up where I can best serve our community."

"At this moment, that means protecting Michigan families, defending our freedoms, and delivering real results for Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. This race has always been about strong Black leadership up and down the ballot—and that mission continues."

Senate District 3 includes parts of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Hollier, a Detroit native, first became a state senator in 2018. In 2023, he was appointed director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and currently serves in the Army Reserve.

He had declared his candidacy for Michigan Secretary of State in September, dropping his bid at the time for Michigan's 13th Congressional seat. That Congressional district includes Detroit and part of Wayne County, and is currently held by Rep. Shri Thanedar.

The Secretary of State race is a crowded one for the 2026 election cycle, with recent announcements including Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist stating his intentions for the seat.

Jocelyn Benson, the current secretary, cannot run again for the role because of term limits and has instead set her sights on the governor's race.