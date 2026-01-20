ACLU and Ferndale group hold "Know Your Rights" event amid latest ICE operations in U.S.

As intense debate continues throughout the country regarding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, some Metro Detroit communities are informing each other about what to do if they interact with ICE agents.

On Tuesday, the ACLU held a "Know Your Rights" event with the Ferndale Inclusion Network. The event was held at the First United Methodist Church of Ferndale to help educate the public about what their rights are when stopped by police, when being questioned, when interacting with immigration officials, and how they can help keep their friends, family, and community safer.

"You have rights that are protected by the constitution so unless you know those rights, you can't advocate for yourself to the fullest extent, so it is incredibly important to know what rights you have as a citizen and even non-citizen," Mara Livezey with the Ferndale Inclusion Network told CBS Detroit.

The Ferndale Inclusion Network says that after hearing concerns from dozens of community members, they say holding an event like this is invaluable. Most of those concerns have come in the wake of seeing the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis and other incidents in the U.S. involving ICE agents.

The Ferndale Inclusion Network said many in Metro Detroit have become worried for their own safety.

"I think the concerns in the community are specific targeting of people who are black or brown or have names that appear like they might be immigrants," said Livezey.

The ACLU says everyone has rights when interacting with ICE, such as being able to record their interaction or refusing to open their door if they do not have a warrant.