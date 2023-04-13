Abandoned bikes to be removed from University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Have you left your bike on the University of Michigan campus? If so, you have until May 15 to move it.

The University of Michigan Grounds Service staff members will be placing brightly colored tags on bikes around campus that show signs of being abandoned. This is part of the university's bike removal program that was launched in 2016.

The purpose of the program is to free up space on bike racks around campus.

Grounds department staff will tag bikes with bent rims, rusted or broken chains, deteriorated tires, frozen brakes, cables or shifters and any other sign of abandonment.

The staff member will take a photo of each tag and bike and document the location, model, color, serial number and registration if available. This information will be given to the Division of Public Safety and Security.

If the tagged bikes are not removed by May 15, they will be removed by the grounds departments. Anyone looking to get their bike should contact Grounds Services at 734-763-5539.

Bikes tagged and not collected will be donated to a local nonprofit. They will then be refurbished and donated to Michigan schools.

The university launched its abandoned bike removal program in 2016. Since then, more than 2,700 bikes have been removed.