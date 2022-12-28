AAA: Michigan's gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's gas prices have recently dropped by 7 cents, now sitting below $3 a gallon.

According to AAA on Tuesday, the state average price for regular gas is $2.99, which is 66 cents less than last month and 11 cents less than last year.

In Metro Detroit, gas prices increased by 4 cents from last week, bringing it up to $3.02.

Additionally, officials say the lowest average gas price is $2.85 in Saginaw and $2.91 in Lansing, with the more expensive being $3.21 in Traverse City, $3.11 in Jackson and $3.03 in Ann Arbor.

"As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year."