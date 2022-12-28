Watch CBS News
Local News

AAA: Michigan's gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's gas prices have recently dropped by 7 cents, now sitting below $3 a gallon.

According to AAA on Tuesday, the state average price for regular gas is $2.99, which is 66 cents less than last month and 11 cents less than last year.

In Metro Detroit, gas prices increased by 4 cents from last week, bringing it up to $3.02.

Additionally, officials say the lowest average gas price is $2.85 in Saginaw and $2.91 in Lansing, with the more expensive being $3.21 in Traverse City, $3.11 in Jackson and $3.03 in Ann Arbor.

"As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year."

First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.