AAA: Metro Detroit drivers paying less than $4 per gallon

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 16 cents from a week ago, according to AAA Michigan

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.05 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. That's 17 cents more than this time last month and 76 cents more than this time last year. 

AAA says Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also decreased compared to last week. Metro Detroit drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per gallon, which is 16 cents less than last week's average but still 60 cents more than this time last year. 

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.24), Jackson ($4.22), Saginaw ($4.18)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.92), Traverse City ($3.96), Ann Arbor ($4.07)

AAA says data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and so did gas stocks, but demand is nearly 1 million bbl lower than last October.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 10:43 AM

