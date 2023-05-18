94-year-old Wayne County man wins $100,000 from Michigan Lottery's Club Keno game

CBS News Digital Brief for May 18, 2023

CBS News Digital Brief for May 18, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 94-year-old Wayne County man won $100,000 playing his favorite game, Michigan Lottery's Club Keno.

The lucky player chose to remain anonymous and won $100,000 when his numbers, 03-23-26-46-48-50-54-57-68-75, matched ten of the 20 Club Keno numbers in the draw on April 27.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, the man purchased his winning ticket at the Marathon gas station at 27415 Van Born Road in Romulus.

"I love playing Club Keno, and I play all the time, so winning such a big prize is a great feeling," said the lucky player.

He said with his winnings, he plans to purchase a home.

"Club Keno gives players 37 different ways to play and win," according to the Michigan Lottery. "Players select up to 10 numbers to match from one to 80, with prize amounts determined based on the amount the player wagered."