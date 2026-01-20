Michigan church gunman made 911 call about bomb threats before deadly attack, records shows

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 20, released a recording of a 911 call believed to be of the gunman of the deadly attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan.

The recording, obtained by CBS News Detroit, was believed to have been made minutes before the shooting and fire near the church on Sept. 28, 2025.

Four people were killed, and several others were injured in what the FBI has called "an act of targeted violence." The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, was fatally shot by police.

"No, listen to me," said the 911 caller believed to be Sanford, "I'm going to talk, and you are going to listen to me, then I'm going to hang up."

According to the recording, the caller mentioned bombs located at three other churches and never mentioned the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township. Police say the first 911 call came in at 10:25 a.m., a few minutes after the 911 call from Sanford.

During the last press conference held by police on the day of the attack, investigators said they received additional threats. It's unclear if they were referring to this call.

Investigators say Sanford drove his truck into the church on McCandlish Road and exited his truck, firing several rounds from an assault rifle at churchgoers before setting the church on fire.