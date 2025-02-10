90-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County

Arrest in fatal Southfield shooting; President Trump to announce new tariffs; and other top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 90-year-old Rochester Hills man was killed Sunday morning after the truck he was driving crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle head-on, officials said.

The crash happened at around 9:26 a.m. Sunday on Rochester Road at Lonesome Oak Drive in Oakland Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the truck, William Frederick Stanley Jr., was driving southbound on Rochester Road when his 2002 GMC Sierra crossed over a center line and hit a northbound 2024 Dodge Ram driven by a 44-year-old Oakland Township man head-on.

Stanley was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Oakland Township man was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was icy at the time of the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.