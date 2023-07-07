8-year-old struck by stray bullet in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet early Friday.
Police say at about 4:14 a.m. on Friday, July 7, in the 500 block of Eliot, a child was shot by a stray bullet that entered the home from an unknown shooter outside.
Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.
No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
