8-year-old struck by stray bullet in Detroit

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet early Friday. 

Police say at about 4:14 a.m. on Friday, July 7, in the 500 block of Eliot, a child was shot by a stray bullet that entered the home from an unknown shooter outside. 

Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition. 

No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

July 7, 2023

