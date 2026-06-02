75 Comerica, Fifth Third Bank branches to close across Michigan

Dozens of bank branches will be closed across Michigan as consolidation steps continue in the Fifth Third Bank purchase of Comerica Bank.

The banking centers slated for closure include those from both Fifth Third and Comerica. The closures and transfers of Comerica customers to Fifth Third systems are expected to happen in September.

The list of 75 affected bank branches on file with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency includes a Fifth Third branch at 3313 West 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, a Comerica Bank branch on 14 Mile Road in Walled Lake, and a Comerica Bank branch on North Main Street in Ann Arbor.

"In total, Fifth Third expects to serve Michigan through 227 financial centers across 39 counties and nearly 140 communities. While we are consolidating some overlapping branches, the majority of those locations will have another Fifth Third financial center within one mile," the company said.

The transaction was announced in October and creates the ninth-largest U.S. banking company. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit. Fifth Third's history goes back to 1858 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Other steps in the process include phasing out Comerica's Great Lakes Center in Farmington Hills. That site was Comerica Bank's largest operations center, and 502 employees will lose their jobs in the coming months, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the state of Michigan.

There has been no announcement yet on the naming of the Detroit Tigers' home stadium, which has been known as Comerica Park since its opening in 2000.