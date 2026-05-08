Fifth Third Bank to lay off 502 employees at Comerica office in Farmington Hills

Fifth Third Bank plans to lay off 502 employees at Comerica's Great Lakes Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the state.

Comerica's Great Lakes Center, which opened in August 2024, can accommodate more than 2,000 employees and has served as Comerica Bank's largest operations center.

The building is located at 36455 Corporate Drive in Farmington Hills.

According to the WARN notice, the layoffs are expected to happen between July 1 and November 2026 and will be permanent.

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired Comerica Incorporated earlier this year, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank in the process. The deal, first announced in October 2025, was an all-stock transaction valued at $10.9 billion.

Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit. The bank has since expanded into other locations in Michigan and elsewhere, with offices currently in 15 states as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Fifth Third traces its history back to 1858 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The bank currently has branches in 11 states, including some in Michigan.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Fifth Third Bank for comment.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 6, 2025.