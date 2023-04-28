7-year-old girl injured in Chesterfield Township hit-and-run while trying to cross street

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 7-year-old sustained significant injuries after being struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street in Chesterfield Township.

Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who struck a 7-year-old girl while she was crossing the street in Chesterfield Township. Chesterfield Township Police

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, on Gratiot Avenue, north of 23 Mile Road.

Police say they were dispatched to the area and discovered a 7-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle when she was trying to cross the street with her older sister. The 7-year-old sustained significant injuries.

According to police, the vehicle did not stop after striking the child and kept driving north on Gratiot Avenue.

The girl was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect driver is unknown but may be driving a white or black 2020 to 2022 Kia Optima sedan. In addition, police say there should be light damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Township Police Detective Lee at 586-949-3426.