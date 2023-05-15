New Haven man identified as suspect in Chesterfield Township hit-and-run that injured girl in April

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been identified in connection to a Chesterfield Township hit-and-run that happened in April that left a 7-year-old girl injured.

According to the Chesterfield Township Police Department, the suspect has been identified and is now cooperating with the investigation. In addition, the vehicle, a Kia K5, has been impounded.

Police say criminal charges will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, on Gratiot, just north of 23 Mile Road.

Officers discovered a vehicle struck a 7-year-old girl while she was trying to cross the street with her older sister. The girl sustained significant injuries in the crash.

Police say the vehicle did not stop and fled the area after striking the child.

"Thank you to all that helped in this tragic hit and run," said Chesterfield Township police. "Fortunately, the little girl is at home healing with her family and expected to be OK with much continuing medical care."