Watch CBS News
Local News

63-year-old man found dead after Michigan house fire

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories
Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories 04:00

MANCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Manchester, Michigan.

At about 4 a.m., the Manchester Township Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Riverside Street and found heavy fire in the back of the house impacting the garage and a neighboring garage.

"Initial search for victims were hampered due to fire involvement. Once the fire was deemed under control, a secondary search was done where a 63-year-old male was found and pronounced deceased at the scene," the fire department said in a news release.

One firefighter was evaluated, treated and released. 

Officials estimated about $25,000 in property loss. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.