63-year-old man found dead after Michigan house fire
MANCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Manchester, Michigan.
At about 4 a.m., the Manchester Township Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Riverside Street and found heavy fire in the back of the house impacting the garage and a neighboring garage.
"Initial search for victims were hampered due to fire involvement. Once the fire was deemed under control, a secondary search was done where a 63-year-old male was found and pronounced deceased at the scene," the fire department said in a news release.
One firefighter was evaluated, treated and released.
Officials estimated about $25,000 in property loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division.