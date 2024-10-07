63-year-old man found dead after Michigan house fire

Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories

MANCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Manchester, Michigan.

At about 4 a.m., the Manchester Township Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Riverside Street and found heavy fire in the back of the house impacting the garage and a neighboring garage.

"Initial search for victims were hampered due to fire involvement. Once the fire was deemed under control, a secondary search was done where a 63-year-old male was found and pronounced deceased at the scene," the fire department said in a news release.

One firefighter was evaluated, treated and released.

Officials estimated about $25,000 in property loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division.