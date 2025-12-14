6-year-old girl killed, woman seriously injured in house fire on Detroit's west side

A 6-year-old girl has died, and a woman was seriously hurt following a house fire on Sunday morning on Detroit's west side.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 12000 block of Rutherford sometime before 6 a.m. to a report of people trapped inside, according to the Detroit Fire Department. The first crew arrived at the scene about five minutes and 53 seconds after the 911 call.

As crews were extinguishing the fire, they found the 6-year-old inside, who suffered severe burns and appeared deceased at the scene. The child was transferred to EMS personnel at the scene and then transported to a hospital.

The fire department confirmed that the 6-year-old girl did not survive.

DFD says a woman and a 4-year-old boy were also transported to a hospital. The 4-year-old suffered smoke inhalation, but did not sustain any serious injuries. The woman is listed in critical condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and our crew members as they deal with this tragedy," the department said in a news release.

The Detroit Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire.