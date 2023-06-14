City of Detroit selects 6 organizations for neighborhood initiative to reduce violence

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced that six community-based organizations were selected to conduct community violence intervention (CVI).

The organizations are tasked with reducing violence in a 3.5 to 4.5 square mile area, using prevention strategies, according to a press release.

Each group will receive a quarterly base budget of $175,000 to complete their prevention strategy. They will receive an additional $87,500 if their efforts reduce serious violence by 10 percentage points more than the city. An additional $175,000 will be distributed if they outperform the rest of the city by 20 percentage points.

Contracts with the groups will be submitted to the Detroit City Council this week. The initiative is expected to begin on July 1, and the organizations will have one month before the city measures their performances on Aug. 1.

"This community-led approach provides a holistic solution to the complex issue of gun violence and its root causes," Council President Mary Sheffield said in a statement. "These grassroots organizations are best equipped to help prevent gun violence because they understand the needs and the challenges faced by our communities in a way that nobody else can. They have the trust of the people, and they know how to work with them to create meaningful change."

The following six organizations have been selected:

Detroit Peoples Community

Detroit 300

New Era Community Connection

Force Detroit

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, Denby Neighborhood Alliance, and Camp Restore

Detroit Friends and Family

City of Detroit

The initiative, which is through the new ShotStoppers program, is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Officials say the city intended to select three to five groups, but the "strong" proposals from all six organizations prompted Mayor Mike Duggan to seek expansion on the program. The groups were selected out of 25 applications.

Each group proposed a specific area, or CVI zone, and the tactics they plan to utilize.

"Gun violence is a major public health concern, and we are turning our collective pain into action by investing funds and other resources within our community to reverse the root causes of the violence we are experiencing," Council President Pro Tem James Tate said in a statement. "Members of our community who have lived experience have the expertise, credibility, and relationships within our neighborhoods to reach those most vulnerable to committing these types of violent crimes. I look forward to seeing what these organizations do with proper funding and strategy."