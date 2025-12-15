51 priests accused of sexual misconduct in Diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan AG says

The Michigan Attorney General's Office has issued the fifth of what will eventually be seven detailed reports on the topic of Catholic church clergy abuse in the state, this time focusing on the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

The report, released Monday, is a compilation of allegations of sexual misconduct against either children or adults since 1950 in that region. The most recent report, issued in December 2024, looked into investigations at the Diocese of Lansing. The Saginaw and Detroit reports have yet to be released.

The Most Reverend David John Walkowiak, who was named bishop of the Grand Rapids diocese in 2013, also gave a video statement and a press conference Monday to discuss the report.

"I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies," Walkowiak said to the victim survivors of these cases. "I am sorry that a church leader in whom you placed your trust misused his power and abused you."

The Most Reverend David J. Walkowiak, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, speaking at a press conference Dec. 15, 2025. Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids

There are seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan, which provide administration and support services to Catholic parishes and schools on a regional level. Each region is led by a bishop or archbishop. The Diocese of Grand Rapids is based in Western Michigan, and includes Muskegon, Kent and Ionia counties.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police started working on this effort in 2018, compiling documents found during search warrants and information submitted via a tip line. There have been millions of paper and electronic documents reviewed, a full-time victim advocate assigned to support those who were identified as victims, and so far, 11 criminal charges filed in nine cases.

All seven dioceses have cooperated with the AG's investigation, state officials said.

"It is our intent to share what was learned during the investigation as to ensure that any past failure to report sexual abuse will never happen again," the state AG's office said.

The report includes names of the individuals, dates they were ordained to ministry, dates when they worked in the diocese of Grand Rapids, descriptions of the inappropriate conduct that was under investigation, excerpts from official documents or letters on the incidents, and dates (where applicable) of removal from ministry or their death.

Of the 51 individuals named in the Grand Rapids report, 37 of them are known or presumed to be dead.

Of the 14 who are living or presumed to be living, "none are in active ministry in the Diocese of Grand Rapids." Walkowiak said in response to potential transfers, any clergy who were assigned to Grand Rapids but seeking to work in ministry elsewhere would need to get a letter from the bishop's office that they were in good standing, and with that, he does not expect any.

None of the criminal sexual assault cases filed as a result of the statewide review have been from the Grand Rapids area.

There are time limits as to when someone can pursue criminal charges. This is normally six years from the date of the offense or the victim's 18th birthday. The AG's office said state law now allows criminal charges to be filed at any time over first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

In cases in the Catholic church review where criminal charges did not result, the AG's office said the reasons could include the clergy person having already died, the statute of limitations expired, the conduct did not violate Michigan law or the victim decided not to pursue criminal charges.

Walkowiak said the vast majority of the listed investigations involved activity that took place before 1979. He also explained the steps that the U.S. bishops invoked in 2002, which include immediately reporting misconduct involving children to local authorities. In addition, anyone who is working with children on behalf of the Catholic church in the United States now must comply with background check and training requirements.