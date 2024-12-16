New report shows 56 accused of sexual abuse, misconduct at Diocese of Lansing, Michigan AG says

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released on Monday the results of a new report showing 56 people were accused of sexual abuse or other sex crimes against minors and adults at the Diocese of Lansing.

The report is part of an ongoing investigation that spans decades. Since taking office, Nessel has promised to use her department to make sure cases of sexual abuse and assault are fully reviewed.

Nessel also promised to release reports for all seven Catholic Dioceses of Michigan. Previous reports for the Diocese of Marquette, Gaylord, and Kalamazoo have already been published.

The Lansing report includes victim interviews, tips, police investigations, documents seized from the diocese, and more.

"Offenses involving sexual assault will not be permitted in any realm of life, and whether that's in parishes around the state and country, or whether it's in our government, that it should never be tolerated anywhere, and that victims should always feel comfortable coming forward and making those reports and to know that Those claims of sexual assault and abuse will be taken seriously," Nessel said.

In some cases, allegations date back as far as 1950.

The report says that 48 of the people accused are priests, three religious brothers, one former brother and four deacons.

"I especially want to thank the survivors of this abuse who have willingly shared their stories, sometimes, after many decades of suffering silence, their willingness to come forward helped bring attention to an issue that has affected so Many in our state and our country, including children as part of my clergy abuse investigation," Nessel said.

Nessel says her department has issued criminal charges in 11 cases and secured convictions in nine, which means justice for 38 survivors.

Nessel says she plans to release the Grand Rapids report this spring, Saginaw in the fall, and Detroit sometime in 2026.