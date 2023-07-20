Watch CBS News
$50K reward offered for tips after armed robbery of mail carrier in Southfield

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for tips that lead to the arrest in connection to the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Southfield Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, close to the entrance of the Wakefield Apartments located at 29090 Tiffany Drive East.

Officials say the suspects, who are in their late teens, had an AK-47, also known as a Draco, and after the robbery, they ran away through the apartment complex.

The suspects are described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with slim builds, and wearing dark-colored hoodies and ski masks.

Officials also released an image of a newer model Mercedes Benz, possibly a model S 580, in silver or gray with a moon roof that was seen in the area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

