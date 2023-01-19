50-year-old woman killed in Pittsfield Township shooting

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 50-year-old woman from Plymouth has been killed after a shooting in Pittsfield Township Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened at about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pittsfield Township Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered a car parked in the area with multiple bullet holes visible on its exterior. A woman was found dead inside the car.

Police say there is information that indicates the woman was not randomly targeted, and they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

In addition, police say there is no threat or danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.