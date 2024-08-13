5 Michigan residents arrested after methamphetamine seized in separate Port Huron drug busts

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two separate investigations by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of methamphetamine and analogue pills last week, officials said.

On Aug. 6, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of 7th St. in Port Huron as part of a methamphetamine sale investigation.

Matthew Fields, 36, and Kaylee Rataj, 21, both of Port Huron, were located inside the home at the time of the search and were taken into custody.

Authorities found a dealer's amount of crystal methamphetamine, analogue pills, packaging materials and narcotics paraphernalia inside the residence.

The two individuals were arrested and lodged at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center.

Fields was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, dangerous drugs and keeping a house of ill-fame. He was also charged for violating the conditions of his parole and given a $50,000 bond.

Rataj was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a contempt of court warrant. She was given a $10,000 bond.

In a separate investigation on Aug. 8, authorities with the task force conducted a traffic stop connected to a crystal methamphetamine sale on eastbound I-94 at Water Street in Port Huron after learning the vehicle was traveling from Detroit with narcotics.

When they stopped the vehicle, there were three people inside, and they found 13.98 grams of crystal methamphetamine. All three individuals were arrested and lodged.

Victoria Urie, 41, of Port Huron, was charged with delivery of crystal methamphetamine and destruction of evidence. She was given a $25,000 bond.

Jessica Debruyn, 37, also of Port Huron, and Jason Swinson, 70, of Clyde Township, were also charged with delivery of crystal methamphetamine and were each given $5,000 bonds.