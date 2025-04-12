5 injured in Detroit shooting that stemmed from family argument, police say; at least 2 in custody

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Two men and three women are in the hospital after a family argument that led to a shooting in Detroit Saturday afternoon.

According to the Detroit Police Department, two people who were shot are in critical condition, and three others are in "temporary serious condition."

All five people shot share the same last name.

Officials say two brothers, ages 53 and 57, were arguing outside a home on the 14500 block of Sussex Street around 4 p.m. The argument turned into a physical fight, which caused a gun to fall out of one of the brother's waistband.

"Another brother picks it up and fires a shot," Detroit police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said. "Others returned fire to defend that person."

Fitzgerald says it's believed that one of the shooters is at the hospital and will be taken into custody after being treated, and another person found at the scene is in custody, though it's unknown exactly how many people shot a gun.

A nearby house was struck by one of the bullets, officials say.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.