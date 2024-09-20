5 children injured in two-vehicle crash in Detroit metro area, officials say

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Five children were injured in a two-vehicle car crash in Southfield Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Lahser Road, just south of 10 Mile Road, according to Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee.

Crews heard the crash from inside the fire station and ran outside to see what happened. They discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

One of the vehicles had only a single driver inside, but the other had a driver and five children.

All of the children suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital to be treated. The fire chief said he believes the children may have been elementary school-aged, but has not confirmed that.

Neither of the adult drivers were injured. Fire officials have not yet released any details on the possible cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.