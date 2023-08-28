5 Ann Arbor schools closed due to power outages, storm-related issues

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As most students are heading back to school this week, some will have a bit of an extended summer break due to power outages.

Ann Arbor Public Schools says the following schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28:

Forsythe Middle School

Huron High School

Lakewood Elementary

Thurston Elementary

Wines Elementary

The schools were impacted by Thursday night's storms that moved through southeast Michigan.

"The systemwide impact of the extended electrical outages following the storm on Thursday night - to our schools, campuses, infrastructure, and operations across the school district - has been significant," said Jeanice Kerr Swift, the superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Swift said the areas around Forsythe and Wines sustained more significant damage than the other schools, and will be more of a challenge to reopen.

In addition, once power is restored at each of the schools, they will need to reset the fire suppression system, replace food for meal service, ensure downed trees and power lines have been removed, address any concerns with traffic or construction that would prevent cars and buses from getting to the school and prepare the classrooms for students.

The school district will release an update on the status of the schools later in the day on Monday.

As of 11:30 a.m., 20,586 DTE Energy customers still do not have power.