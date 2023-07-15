Watch CBS News
40th Annual African World Festival kicks off at Hart Plaza

By AJ Walker

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The 40th Annual African World Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza. 

The three-day event runs July 14-16 and features stages filled with entertainment as well as more than 125 vendors featuring food, clothing, live demonstrations, health products and community resources. 

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History says the event "highlights the beauty, strength, and spirit of the African Diaspora."  

AJ Walker is an Emmy award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker born and raised in Lansing, Michigan.

