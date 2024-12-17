Watch CBS News
4-year-old child accidentally shoots himself in Detroit, police say; Father taken into custody

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit gas station has license suspended after shooting, snow returns and more top stories
Detroit gas station has license suspended after shooting, snow returns and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the right hand Tuesday morning in Detroit. The boy's father was taken into custody.

The shooting happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Russell Street. Detroit police say the child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the father was sleeping on the couch at the time of the shooting. He told police that the gun was under his pillow before the child got ahold of it.

Deputy Chief Arnold Willaims reiterated the importance of having a gun safe and ensuring that the gun is locked.  

"One of the biggest issues we have is with parents who have firearms or other family members who may have firearms inside a home and those firearms not being secured. Children think those weapons may be toys, and they're always gonna have some curiosity," Williams told reporters.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

