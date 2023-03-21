4 legends to be honored at Detroit Historical Society's 100th Anniversary Celebration

4 legends to be honored at Detroit Historical Society's 100th Anniversary Celebration

4 legends to be honored at Detroit Historical Society's 100th Anniversary Celebration

(CBS DETROIT) - Some of the biggest names in Detroit will be recognized next month at the Detroit Historical Society's 100th Anniversary Celebration.

Broadcast legend Amyre Makupson, Detroit Pistons great Ben Wallace, and sports broadcasters George Blaha and Ken Daniels will place their handprints and autographs in cement casts for display at the Legends Plaza -- the Detroit Historical Museum's outdoor exhibit.

This year's event, which is themed "Celebrating Detroit through the Decades," will highlight the last 100 years "of collecting, sharing and preserving Detroit's history and why telling these stories matters."

From left: Journalism legend Amyre Makupson, Detroit Pistons great Ben Wallace and sports broadcasters George Blaha and Ken Daniels will be recognized at the Detroit Historical Society's 100th Anniversary Celebration on April 29, 2023. Courtesy of Detroit Historical Society

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 29 at the museum. A VIP reception will be held an hour before the main event.

Net proceeds from the celebration will support education programs.

Makupson visited CBS News Detroit last month along with former director Ken Bryant to discuss the history of news in Detroit.

You can view the full interview below: