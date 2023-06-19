Detroit police: 4 teens shot on the city's west side Sunday night

(CBS DETROIT) - Four teens were shot, and two are in critical condition after an incident on Detroit's west side Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, in the 12000 block of Roselawn St.

Four individuals, two males, and two females, all between the ages of 16 and 18, were shot. Two of the victims sustained critical injuries, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time.