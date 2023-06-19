Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police: 4 teens shot on the city's west side Sunday night

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Four teens were shot, and two are in critical condition after an incident on Detroit's west side Sunday night. 

Police say the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, in the 12000 block of Roselawn St. 

Four individuals, two males, and two females, all between the ages of 16 and 18, were shot. Two of the victims sustained critical injuries, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.