Several dogs, cats rescued from hoarding situation in Livingston County

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Animal control deputies have seized four dogs and are working to rescue 10 cats from a hoarding situation at a home in Livingston County.

Animal Control Deputies have rescued 4 dogs and are working to capture and remove 10 cats from a local hoarding... Posted by Livingston County MI Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

On Thursday, April 13, deputies received a call saying several dogs were heard inside a Hartland Township home but never seen outside.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered the home was in poor condition, with trash completely covering the floor.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says that four dogs have been rescued, and they are working to rescue 10 cats from the home.

The residents of the home will receive assistance from the Livingston County Home Health & Safety Coalition.

All of the rescued animals have been or will be taken to the Livingston County Animal Shelter.

If residents have an animal welfare complaint, they are asked to call Central Dispatch's non-emergency line at (517) 546-9111.