3-year-old boy injured after shooting himself with mother's gun, Detroit police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he shot himself with his mother's gun on Friday in Detroit.

Authorities responded to the area of Elmo Street and Saint Patrick Avenue. Police Chief James White said a preliminary investigation revealed that the boy's mother came home from work and set her gun down on the dresser.

The child then grabbed the gun within minutes.

White said the child was reportedly grazed by a bullet and is expected to survive.

Police say they are investigating whether the mother had a license for the gun. There was a lock box in the home but it was not being used at the time of the shooting, according to police.