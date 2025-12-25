3 injured, 1 critically, after two-vehicle crash in Commerce Township

Three people were injured – one critically – in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Oakland County, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said one of the drivers ran a red light at the intersection of Maple Road and M-5 in Commerce Township. That vehicle was then struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a Novi-area hospital, and is reported to be in critical condition. Two occupants in the second vehicle had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital in West Bloomfield for treatment.

Commerce Township Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene.

All lanes of southbound M-5 at Maple were closed to traffic for at least two hours, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.