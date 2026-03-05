2nd suspect charged in Oakland University stabbing, police say

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Jason Anthony Ford, 18, of Rochester, was arraigned Wednesday on one charge of aggravated assault, the Oakland University Police Department reported. Bond was set at $25,000 during the hearing, according to court records from 52nd District Court – Division 3 in Rochester Hills. A pretrial is scheduled for March 31.

The altercation involved a fight that erupted about 8:15 p.m. Feb. 5 just outside the Wagoner House residence hall on campus. The victim, who is not a student, was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds. The incident resulted in a partial lockdown at Oakland University.

Authorities then sought two suspects.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody on Feb. 12. That person, Joshua Edwards, has since been charged with assault with intent to murder. Bond was set at $1 million at the 52nd District Court – Division 3. The probable cause conference for Edwards was scheduled for Thursday and a preliminary exam is set for March 12, court records show.