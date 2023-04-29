26 Warren residents celebrate their 100th birthday, honored with tree planting ceremony

(CBS DETROIT) - On Friday, the City of Warren recognized a breakthrough birthday for residents who lived through a century of history.

The party brought family, friends and community leaders together for the celebration.

The centennial celebration honored 26 residents with a gift that will stand the test of time.

"This tree will be planted in honor of each of the 100-year-olds today," said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

"This ceremony will be dedicated as a said to members of the greatest generation who helped make our country great."

Outside of Warren Community Center, 26 trees were planted to keep their memories growing in the community for generations to come.

Fouts said the trees will serve as a permanent symbol to say thank you for their contributions to the world.