$225K needed by end of March for Hana St. Juliana's Memorial Garden

(CBS DETROIT) - The Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund needs to raise $225,000 by the end of the month to keep a centerpiece sculpture in Hana's Garden.

The fund, which is held by the Four County Community Foundation, is supporting the creation of Hana's Garden in Seymour Lake Park in Oxford. The idea for the garden was established as a tribute to Hana St. Juliana, who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

The garden will also honor the other three students who were killed in the shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling.

The funding is specifically needed for the centerpiece in the garden, which will be designed to depict a wisteria-covered tree with four circular branches that represent the four students.

"As we enter the final month before ground breaking begins, we have limited funds to build the centerpiece tree," according to a post on the Facebook page for the garden. "We welcome all donations. Please share!"

You can find more information about Hana's Garden on its website.