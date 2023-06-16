Watch CBS News
22-year-old man missing since June 12, Detroit police say

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 15, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 15, 2023 08:09
screenshot-2023-06-15-200334.jpg
James Fields Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, June 12.

James Fields was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 20400 block of Salem. Police say he left his home and has not returned.

Fields was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green stripes and blue jeans. His caregiver reported that he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 8:06 PM

