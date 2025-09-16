21-year-old dies after being ejected from BMW in crash on I-75 in Oakland County
A 21-year-old man died, and a 19-year-old was hospitalized after a BMW crashed late Monday night in Troy, police said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:19 p.m. Monday on southbound I-75, south of Maple Road.
The 21-year-old driver was ejected from the BMW during the crash, police said. Officers performed CPR on the man before he was taken to an area hospital.
He later died as a result of his injuries.
A 19-year-old man, who was the passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for surgery. Investigators said the man is in stable condition and is expected to recover.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
Investigators closed three lanes of southbound I-75 for several hours before clearing the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.