21-year-old dies after being ejected from BMW in crash on I-75 in Oakland County

A 21-year-old man died, and a 19-year-old was hospitalized after a BMW crashed late Monday night in Troy, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:19 p.m. Monday on southbound I-75, south of Maple Road.

The 21-year-old driver was ejected from the BMW during the crash, police said. Officers performed CPR on the man before he was taken to an area hospital.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

A 19-year-old man, who was the passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for surgery. Investigators said the man is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Investigators closed three lanes of southbound I-75 for several hours before clearing the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.