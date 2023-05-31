$20K grant available for women of color in business

(CBS DETROIT) - There's good news for women of color looking for capital to fund their businesses.

A grant application is now open to receive $20,000.

It's all thanks to the Fearless Foundation, an organization with a mission to help minorities grow in their business endeavors by reducing racial inequities and providing access to capital.

The application for the 2023 Fearless Strivers Grant contest is now open for qualified small business owners.

The awards will also include digital tools to help them grow their business online and mentorship opportunities.

"This particular grant we really would love for you to have some viability in your business," said Fearless Foundation executive director Shennice Cleckey.

"This is not for a startup, but one that's in the growth stage. We also would love for you to be able to show us that you have some revenue coming in. We want to be able to assist in your access to capital. One, that you have a plan for what you're going to do and a great story. Let us know what's the heart and soul of your business. How are you serving? Why did you start?"

For more information on how to apply, click here.