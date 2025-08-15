Thousands descend upon Ferndale to kickoff Woodward Dream Cruise weekend

Spanning across nine communities, the Woodward Dream Cruise is back.

Since 1995, the event has become a staple in Metro Detroit. Cruising down Woodward Avenue, people can spot every car there is. From luxury, muscle, to antiques, there's something that will catch your eye.

"It's nostalgic, sort of, you look at the old cars," Rose McWilliams said.

If you pay attention, you may come across a few well-known cars from Hollywood, like the Batmobile. While the Dream Cruise is technically on Saturday, a first responder parade on Friday ushered in the weekend.

"Being military, seeing the parade earlier of the tribute to everybody that served before us from different countries, everyone is showing up in one place," one parade attendee said.

Mac and Rose McWilliams made sure they got their spots for the annual event. They've been to at least 20 cruises over the years.

"We lived in California for 30-something years, and often every year we would come back, and if we were here, we'd always come down to the dream cruise," Rose McWilliams said.

However, residents said some people choose to opt out of the fun.

"If you don't like loud noises, you should go on vacation in August to avoid the cruise, but if you love cars, this is the spot to be. Some people just avoid the whole weekend," said Ferndale resident Jake Withun.

Thousands are expected to line down Woodward. The weekend is seen as a big boost to the community, especially businesses.

"They get as many as a million people here, from the stretch from here to Pontiac, and they get like 40,000 cars up and down," Rose McWilliams said.

Because of the major event, multiple cities will be hosting their events in honor of the cruise.

For more information, visit the Woodward Dream Cruise's website.