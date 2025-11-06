Vote for CBS News Detroit's tree in Gardner White's 4th annual Twinkle Town to benefit Alzheimer's Association

Gardner White's annual Twinkle Town competition kicked off on Thursday, and CBS News Detroit is participating in the "Parade of Trees" for a good cause.

Twenty-four Christmas trees were decorated by local organizations and public figures, lining Gardner White's flagship location on 14 Mile Road in Warren, Michigan. One of those trees was decorated by CBS Detroit's Terrance Friday and Shaina Humphries to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

The public can vote on their favorite tree through Dec. 7. Click here to vote.

The winning tree will receive $10,000, which will go toward the charity.

Fun Fact: Our tree smells just like Christmas as you walk past.

PHOTO: CBS NEWS DETROIT

"We're providing an avenue for the charities to get some recognition," said Ron Justice with Faro Imaging. Justice's company joined the tree lineup for the first time this year.

CBS News Detroit spoke to a few families who went to the Warren location on Thursday.

Debra Price brought her two grandsons into the store to jumpstart their holiday season.

"It makes you joyful, especially with what's going on around the world today. We need joy and peace and happiness," Price said.

"For me, it was the Pokémon tree and the Detroit Lions one," Price's grandson said.

See the behind-the-scenes footage of the tree decorating:

With over 20 trees, there's a little something for the entire family.

Hollie Bardecki said, "The cinnamon tree smelled really good. But there's also another really pretty tree over there. The Lion's tree. They're all really so beautiful."