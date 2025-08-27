What to expect at this weekend's Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak

Here's what to know about the 20th annual Arts Beats and Eats festival

Here's what to know about the 20th annual Arts Beats and Eats festival

Here's what to know about the 20th annual Arts Beats and Eats festival

From Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1, the 20th annual Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats festival will take over the streets of Royal Oak.

Organizers tell CBS News Detroit they are anticipating 300,000 people to attend the four-day weekend.

Arts, Beats & Eats

"It's going to be 36 hours, we build 18 blocks of festival," said event producer Jon Witz.

The setup has already begun, but come 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the mad dash to transform the streets of Royal Oak for Arts, Beats & Eats will be in full swing.

"Tonight, the streets close, all the power lays out, the tents will go up. Tomorrow the artists and the restaurants will come in," Witz said.

Arts, Beats & Eats

With more than one hundred artists, dozens of food options, and hundreds of musical acts, Witz says the four-day festival is sure to satisfy everyone.

"Two hundred acts, 10 stages and it's just going to be, I would say, a festival of the senses. You can taste, smell, touch, hear — a pretty enticing event as you walk from block to block," Witz stated.

Witz says the first thousand people on Friday will get a $20 gift card to shop locally. It's part of the Downtown Retail Dollars Program.

Arts, Beats & Eats

"It just helps remind people that are a lot of local businesses that want to take advantage of the crowds and interact when everyone is here, gain new customers and showcase what downtown Royal Oak has to offer," said Witz.

Admission is free on Friday before 5 p.m., then ranges from $10 to $12 or higher for VIP concert tickets. As far as finding a place to park, Witz says there are many options.

"There are 11,000 spaces available around the downtown and through our shuttle system, so we've never run out of parking," Witz said.

Arts, Beats & Eats

Most lots cost $15, and parking decks are $25.

In terms of parking, Witz says residential areas are restricted, and meters are reserved for vendors. Signs are already set up on those streets within a one-mile radius of the festival. Permits are required in order to park in those areas. Without a permit, drivers could be issued a $50 citation.

Visit the Arts, Beats & Eats festival website for information.