2023 Grammys: Beyoncé ties nominations record as academy adds 5 new categories

Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while "Renaissance" — which ventured into the world of dancehall music — netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nods this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most Grammy nominations at 88 apiece.

Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. The Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Nearly half of this year's leading nominees — announced by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson —are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy.

"This makes me feel very proud, but it makes me conscious of the fact that we have to maintain the work we have done," said Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy's CEO. He said there have been strides in the peer-driven voting system and increased membership, but he still believes more progress can be made.

"This year, I'm pleased with the result and work the voters did," he continued. "We have almost 13,000 voters now. It's really important work. I'm pleased to think they spent the time listening to the music and evaluating. I think you see by the type of nominations that they are not only going for just popular music or music that has a lot of streams. It's just music of high quality."

The academy added a special song for social change and five new categories including songwriter of the year, which Harvey says will further help diversify the 65th edition of the annual awards. Final voting will occur from Dec. 14–Jan. 4.

The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the "most prolific" non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work during an eligibility year. It will take a different approach than song of the year, which awards the songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.

Harvey said implementing the songwriters category is a "significant" step forward for the music industry. Last year, a rule update allowed that any songwriter, producer, engineer or featured artist on a work nominated for album of the year could ultimately earn a nomination.

"The academy and voters are placing a high importance on the craft of songwriting," Harvey said of the new category, in which nominees include The-Dream, Amy Allen, Nija Charles, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Laura Veltz. "Personally, as a songwriter, I'm happy to see it being a significant part of our process. We realize that songwriting is at the heart of our industry. It's one of the building blocks for every artist's career."

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards won if she wins four awards. Solti, who has 31 Grammys, has held on to the record since 1997.

For the first time in Beyoncé's lauded career, she'll be nominated in the dance category. Her seventh studio project "Renaissance" is up for best dance-electronic music album and "Break My Soul" is nominated for best dance-electronic recording. Other nominations include best R&B song for "Cuff It," R&B performance for "Virgo's Groove," traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and song written for visual media for "Be Alive," the Oscar-nominated song from the "King Richard" soundtrack.

Merrill grabbed two nominations in the record of the year category for the second straight year for his work on Adele's "Easy on Me" and Styles' "As It Was." It's also his first time being nominated three times in the same year for album of the year.

Three of Jay-Z's nominations came through DJ Khaled's "God Did," a song featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. The track is up for best rap performance and rap song along with song of the year, which also has Jay-Z nominated for his writing efforts on Beyoncé's "Break My Soul." The rapper also received a nod for album of the year for his work on his wife's "Renaissance" album.

Nominees in other categories include:

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

Adele "BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé

"Here with Me" — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

"WAIT FOR U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High and Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

"Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" — Austin Wintory, composer

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök" — Stephanie Economou, composer

"Call of Duty®: Vanguard" — Bear McCreary, composer

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" — Richard Jacques, composer

"Old World" — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive" [from "King Richard"] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Carolina" [from "Where the Crawdads Sing"] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Hold My Hand" [from "Top Gun: Maverick"] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from "The Woman King"] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" [from "Turning Red"] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [from "Encanto"] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

For a complete list of nominations in all 27 fields and 91 categories, visit www.grammy.com.