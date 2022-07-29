Watch CBS News

Beyoncé drops seventh solo album, "Renaissance"

Beyoncé dropped her first studio album in six years on Friday. CBS News anchors Michelle Miller and Nikki Battiste spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner about all the buzz surrounding "Renaissance."
