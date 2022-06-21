Beyoncé drops song, "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé scores 9 Grammy nominations, including song and record of the year

It's out. "Break My Soul," the first song from Beyoncé's forthcoming seventh album, "Renaissance," has dropped.

The superstar singer announced on social media Monday that it would drop at midnight. But Billboard reports it actually happened at 10 Monday night, EDT.

Beyoncé made the announcement by changing the bio on her social media accounts to "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET," suggesting that the song will be the sixth track on the album.

She hasn't revealed much about the album, though she set a July 29 release date and has shared several images from a recent photo shoot for British Vogue's July issue.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have previously released music exclusively to Tidal — but "Renaissance" will also premiere on Apple Music and Spotify. According to Apple Music's pre-order option, the album will have 16 tracks.

"Renaissance" will be Beyoncé's seventh solo album. She's the most decorated woman in Grammys history, boasting 29 awards, and was nominated for an Oscar this year for her original song "Be Alive" in the film "King Richard."