20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog.

It happened on October 12 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lennon Street.

Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog when he was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s.

The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van, but the victim was able to get away after hitting the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black winter hat.

Police say the van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with "whited out" out windows.

Anyone who has any information or notices suspicious activity should contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410.