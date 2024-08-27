20-year-old ran over by freight train in Ann Arbor while sleeping on railroad tracks, officials say

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit, Trump and Vance in Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man was rescued Monday night after he was run over by a freight train while sleeping on the railroad tracks, officials said.

At 9:37 p.m., the fire department responded to the Ann Arbor Railroad tracks between Huron and Miller after the man was run over by a northbound freight train.

A 20-year-old was rescued after his hand got entangled with a freight train while he was sleeping on the tracks, according to Ann Arbor fire officials. Ann Arbor Fire Department

The train had been moving at a slow speed and came to a stop within a short distance.

Fire officials discovered that the 20-year-old's left hand had gotten entangled with the rear axle of the lead locomotive, and was pinned between the wheel, axle and wear gear. The man was laying in between the rails, underneath the freight train.

"Shockingly, the hand injury was the only major trauma," said Ann Arbor Fire Department. "Due to the patient's location combined with strength of the metal of this part of the locomotive, extrication efforts were incredibly challenging."

A flight crew from Survival Flight and a surgical team from the University of Michigan were called to the scene at the one-hour mark to prepare for a potential field amputation.

The 20-year-old was extricated at the 110-hour mark, according to fire officials.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"This was a once in career incident for those involved," the Ann Arbor Fire Department said. "Normally, person versus train incidents are fatal. This was a true team effort."