2-year-old boy missing in Temperance found in vacant apartment, sheriff says

A 2-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday in Temperance, Michigan, was found by himself inside a vacant apartment, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

The child was reported missing about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Redwood Apartment Complex in the 7400 block of Redwood Boulevard in Bedford Township. This location is along West Sterns Road, west of Lewis Avenue, near the Ohio-Michigan state line.

Law enforcement and first responders began a door-to-door search of the area, the sheriff's office said. The search party included the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bedford Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies found the missing child inside a nearby vacant apartment, the sheriff's office said.

"The child was healthy, in good spirits and turned over to his parents," the department said. "Sheriff Goodnough would like to thank all the assisting agencies and the citizens for their quick response and assistance in helping with the recovery of the missing child."

The circumstances remain under investigation by Deputy Krista Hisey of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division. Anyone who can share information to assist on that effort is asked to call 734-240-7733.