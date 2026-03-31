2 women accused of selling cocaine to undercover officers at Flint day care

Two women are facing drug-related charges after law enforcement officers in Flint made arrests at a location licensed for a day care center.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said Monday that the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, also known as GHOST, was involved in the investigation in Flint. The GHOST unit's primary assignments are the threat of sexual predators and sex trafficking, but it also handles narcotics enforcement.

Swanson says GHOST officers made a controlled purchase of an illegal substance at the site, and subsequently confiscated three ounces of cocaine along with two handguns.

The two women arrested included the woman who was the license holder for the day care, along with a coworker, the sheriff said.

There were no children cared for at the location at the time, although Swanson said, "they were going to have an active day care."

The day care operating license has since been revoked, according to authorities.

Tatiana Jones, 38, was arraigned on Feb. 8 in Genesee County's Seventh Circuit Court on one count each of controlled substance-delivery or manufacture and weapons-felony firearms, court records show. These are both felony charges. She has posted bond and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 27.

Latoriya Brown, 34, was also arraigned on Feb. 8 in Seventh Circuit Court on four felony charges: controlled substance-delivery or manufacture, weapons-firearms-possession by a prohibited person and two counts of weapons-felony firearm, court records show. Bond was posted, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 27.