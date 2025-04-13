Watch CBS News
2 teens charged in Southfield carjacking of a DoorDash driver

By Nick Lentz

Two teens have been charged in a carjacking of a DoorDash driver in Southfield, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The two teens, ages 18 and 17, have each been charged with carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon. 

According to the prosecutor's office, the teens allegedly stole a 2023 Dodge Charger from a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of making a delivery. 

"One of the defendants is said to have threatened the victim with a firearm," the prosecutor's office said in a release Sunday.

Officials say the teens were taken into custody after a police chase that involved vehicles going over 100 mph. The Charger was recovered after the chase, and a firearm was found in the center console.

"Carjackings are more than just a property crime; they traumatize victims and endanger our communities," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said. 

Last month, a 26-year-old DoorDash driver was fatally shot in Ferndale. Police there say the shooting stemmed from an apparent road rage incident. 

A 39-year-old Oak Park man has been charged in connection with the March shooting.  

