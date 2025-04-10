Detroit-area man charged in fatal shooting of DoorDash driver in Ferndale

One person has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old DoorDash driver, 26-year-old Mamadou Diallo, in Ferndale, Michigan.

Terrell Simms, 39, of Oak Park, Michigan, is charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. Simms was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

The fatal shooting happened in the early morning of March 9, 2025, and stems from an apparent road rage incident.

Terrell Simms, 39, of Oak Park. Ferndale Police Department

At about 1:45 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Eight Mile Road for a reported shooting. Police located Diallo lying on the ground outside of his car. Diallo suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Diallo was a Detroit resident but was originally from Senegal. He was killed one day before his birthday.

His friends say he moved to Michigan in 2023 to help his family.

"He came to the U.S. just to provide for his mom, she had a stroke. So, can you imagine someone who came to this country, working to one o'clock in the morning because they believe in the American dream?" said one of Diallo's friends.

Mamadou Diallo Ferndale Police Department

Police say Diallo picked up an order and was driving on southbound Woodward Avenue when a GMC truck driving recklessly collided with him. The GMC reached Eight Mile Road and waited for Diallo to catch up before six shots were allegedly fired from the suspect vehicle.

Police arrested three people on April 8; however, two of the suspects have since been released.

"We're doing everything in our power to the best of our ability to seek justice for Mr. Diallo," said Ferndale Deputy Chief David Spellman.