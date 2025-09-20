2 Sterling Heights police officers head to trial for allegedly deploying K-9 on detained suspect

Two Sterling Heights police officers are headed to trial for their alleged conduct during the arrest of a Roseville man in February 2024.

James Sribniak, 31, was bound over on one count of misconduct in office and one count of felonious assault. Jack Currie, 29, will stand trial on one count of misconduct in office and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The charges stem from the arrest of a Roseville man on Feb. 25, 2024, who was the suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident.

State officials say Sribniak and Currie chased the man, who had allegedly fled from an earlier traffic stop. Police caught the man and used a Taser on him.

While the suspect was on the ground, state prosecutors accuse Currie of striking the man with his fist on the head and face and kicking the man's head and neck area.

Sribniak, who state officials say was in control of a K-9, allegedly ordered the dog to bite the suspect.

Authorities say the man was bitten in his posterior right hip.

The two officers were initially charged in October 2024.

"We expect police officers to exercise sound and professional judgment, especially when making the serious decision to deploy a K9," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I am glad this case has finally moved forward to trial and look forward to presenting our case in court."

Sribniak and Currie are back in court on Oct. 6.

The above video first aired on Oct. 9, 2024.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.